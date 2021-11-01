Juvenile injured following shooting on Wakefield Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A juvenile was injured following a shooting in Hampton Monday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 5:50 p.m. in the 400 block of Wakefield Drive.

One male juvenile sustained non life-threatening injuries following the shooting. 10 On Your Side is still learning the exact age of the juvenile along with possible additional injuries during the incident.

About half an hour before this incident, another male juvenile was injured in a separate shooting on Derby Drive.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.