Juvenile injured following shooting on Derby Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a juvenile was injured following a shooting in Hampton Monday afternoon.

According to Hampton Police, they got the call for the shooting around 5:15 p.m. Monday in the first block of Derby Drive.

One male juvenile sustained non life-threatening injuries during the shooting. 10 On Your Side is still learning the exact age of the juvenile along with possible additional injuries.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.