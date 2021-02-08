Julia Tomlin, Hampton woman charged in 2-year-old son’s death, in court Monday for pre-trial hearing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Julia Tomlin, the mother of a 2-year-old found dead at Hampton steam plant in July 2019, will have a pre-trial hearing on Monday.

Tomlin is charged with second degree murder, felony child neglect and concealment of a dead body in the death of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin.

Her trial was supposed to begin in March 2020, but it was delayed when defense attorneys requested a psychological evaluation. A judge then ruled last summer that she was “sane enough to stand trial” during her mental examination.

Noah Tomlin’s body was found at the steam plant following an extensive search, after Tomlin reported the toddler missing more than 10 hours after he was last seen. An autopsy revealed that he died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

WAVY is covering the pre-trial hearing, which is set to begin at 1 p.m.