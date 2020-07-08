Judge rules Julia Tomlin is fit to stand trial in son Noah’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The mother of 2-year-old Noah Tomlin is fit to stand trial in connection with his death, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell confirmed to 10 On Your Side that Julia Tomlin was determined to be “sane enough to stand trial” during her mental examination. She is charged with second degree murder, felony child neglect and concealment of a dead body.

Tomlin’s trial was supposed to begin in March, but was delayed when defense attorneys requested the psychological evaluation.

Noah’s body was found at a steam plant in Hampton one year ago following an extensive search after Tomlin reported her toddler missing. An autopsy revealed that he died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney believes the child was tortured. During a hearing in January, Bell said he has about 30 witnesses, including the Medical Examiner, prepared to testify at Tomlin’s trial.

Tomlin is due back in court next week to set a new trial date.

