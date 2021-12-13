Julia Tomlin expected to enter guilty plea in her 2-year-old son’s death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – 10 On Your Side has learned Julia Tomlin, the Hampton woman charged in the death of her 2-year-old son, is expected to enter a guilty plea on Tuesday.

A reliable source says she will plead guilty in court tomorrow morning, to second degree murder, child abuse and neglect, and disposal of a body.

Tomlin’s case was originally supposed to go to trial next month.

Her son, Noah Tomlin, disappeared in 2019. After a week of searching, police found his body at the Hampton Steam Plant.

After his autopsy results were released, the Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney said the child was tortured.

