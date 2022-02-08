Jerk Sauce restaurant in Hampton burglarized overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Jerk Sauce Jamaican restaurant on W. Mercury Boulevard was burglarized overnight.

Hampton police said they were notified just after 7 a.m. Tuesday about the burglary. The restaurant is in the Langley Square Shopping Center near N. King Street.

There’s no suspect information or surveillance footage at this time. Police say whoever broke in did so by shattering the front window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.