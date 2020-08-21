JBLE Langley to receive final aerial mosquito spray

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The final aerial mosquito spray over Langley Air Force Base, Craney Island, and a small portion of Portsmouth is scheduled for this week.

The 757th Airlift Squadron will make multiple spray passes over the areas on Wednesday, August 26. The C-130 will spray after sunset to minimize impact to non-target insects, like bees, and to decrease exposure to people in the area.

These specially modified C-130s use global positioning and other precise navigation systems to make sure that the spaying occurs only over the designated areas. To ensure accuracy, a technician monitors the spray rate and flow rate under the direction of a 757th AS entomologist.

It is recommended by the Pest Management department that any beekeepers nearby and adjacent to the spray areas cover their hives in the evening to prevent possible loss of bees.

Officials said that the insecticide used is safe for humans and pets, but those with allergies or respiratory concerns should remain inside during the aerial spraying. It is also recommended that small children remain indoors as their respiratory systems are not fully developed and are more susceptible to irritation.

The 757th Airlift Squadron is assigned to Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Ohio. The visiting C-130 aircrews will conduct the mission in accordance with the Joint Base Langley-Eustis Integrated Pest Management Plan and Air Force Instruction 32-1074, Aerial Application of Pesticides.

Latest News