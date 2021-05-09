Jar Journeys: Buckroe Beach and Park

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Grab your swimming trunks and sunscreen because this week we’re headed to the beach!

This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Tamara Scott and Symone Davis explore the historic Buckroe Beach and Park in Hampton, Virginia. The beach stretches three-quarters of a mile and includes a fishing pier, playground, and large restroom facilities with outdoor showers, with park rangers on duty year-round.

Available for rent are three picnic shelters with nine tables and 1 grill each; an observation pier with a shelter; and a stage pavilion for community events, private events, and entertainment.

No dogs or other pets are allowed on the boardwalk, on the beach, or in the parking area on the bayside of First Street from May 15 to Sept 15.

Buckroe Beach and Park is open from sunrise to sunset.