Jackpot Food Mart robbed at gunpoint in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police responded to a business robbery late Wednesday night.

Emergency communications say they received a call around 7:22 p.m. for a robbery at the Jackpot Food Mart in the 600 block of Lasalle Avenue.

Police say the suspect entered the business, displayed a firearm, and demanded money. The suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction after receiving an undisclosed amount of money. There were no injuries.

There are no photos of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.