HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Where is Codi Bigsby? It has been 100 days since the 4-year-old was reported missing from his home off of Old Buckroe Road in Hampton.

His dad, Cory Bigsby, is still in jail. Cory first reported his son missing on January 31. Originally, he told police he last saw his son at 2 a.m. that day. Then, he reported him missing around 9 a.m. the same day.

Hampton Police launched a search near the Bigsby home. Police did not issue an Amber Alert because they do not believe Codi was abducted.

For weeks, volunteers searched the woods near the family home. Many still pray for answers, concerned for the child’s safety.

Updated Photo of Codi Bigsby taken in June 2021. Provided by Hampton Police.

Undated Photo of Codi Bigsby provided by Hampton Police.

During the search and interrogation, police say Cory admitted to leaving his young children at home alone to run errands. As a result, he was charged with seven felony child neglect charges.

Cory has been denied bond twice.

Although police have named Cory a person of interest in his son’s disappearance, he has not been formally charged in connection with his disappearance.

Police Chief Mark Talbot later announced Cory was denied an attorney when he asked for one. The lead investigator was removed from the case citing possible mishandling.

Now, Cory now has a new attorney, Amina Matheny-Willard.

Court documents show Cory fired his last attorney, Jeffrey Ambrose. Matheny-Willard issued a cease-and-desist order for the police chief and city attorney. This order says city leaders made comments that led to the Bigsby family being harassed.

