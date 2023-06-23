HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – You could see more food trucks in Hampton after its City Council approved new changes to the city code.

Charlie Timms, owner of Frank’s Monster Munchies Cantina, has operated a food truck since 2018 and found himself working at any local brewery and big events. He said, however, that it was hard to find places to serve up his tacos and burritos in Hampton.

“Hampton basically had this master plan zone,” Timms said. “You were not allowed to operate your food truck anywhere in that master plan zone. That’s where I found it to be a little difficult for us.”

That’s because Hampton’s rules were dated to when ice cream trucks ruled the world.

“It was just ice cream trucks, and they stopped on the road for 10 minutes and then they went somewhere else,” said Hampton city spokeswoman Robin McCormick. “We tried to adapt our old rules to the food trucks, but they were constrained.”

Timms powered through the rules and was able to gain a good clientele who enjoys his food. It led him to open his brick-and-mortar restaurant. For him, it was a dream come true.

“It’s a good feeling and I’m happy,” Timms said.

He knows how it was to get there, so he wanted to see some changes.

“Trying to get the regulation, zoning and wording changed,” Timms said.

City Council agreed and starting Jan. 1, 2024 there will be a new food truck permit process.

Basically, now, a food truck needs a permit from the city, as well as a business license, instead of getting a peddler’s license each time they park somewhere to serve food.

A host site, such as a brewery, has to apply to become a host site and then they can welcome any food truck. This doesn’t limit the zone, so places like the Coliseum Central and Downtown zones can now have food trucks.

“We think it would allow many more people to open up food trucks,” McCormick said. “We all like food, especially me. It is also good because its new businesses started up. Some of our food trucks have turned into brick-and-mortar restaurants, which also helps grow taxes.”

Timms thinks the move will be a game-changer for food truck owners, and McCormick said the city hopes more people will open up food trucks in the city and there will be more stories like Timms.

“It’ll give them a lot more exposure,” he said. “It is going to help out all around. As food truck owners, you try to find the opportunities of where you can get your exposure.”

For more information about the changes, click here.