Interstate shooting involving 2 vehicles leads to crash, closes all southbound lanes on I-664 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An interstate shooting has closed all southbound lanes of I-664 in Hampton Saturday afternoon.

According to Virginia State Police, troopers are currently on the scene of the crash which has just unfolded.

Preliminary investigation of the incident revealed that two vehicles were involved in a shooting around 12:45 p.m. which caused both vehicles to crash.

All southbound lanes of I-664 at Powhatan Parkway are currently closed due to the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries.

No further information has been released.

