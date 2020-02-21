Input sought for design of African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe

Terry E. Brown, Superintendent of the Fort Monroe National Monument poses next to a historical marker that signifies the spot of the first landing of Africans in America 400 years ago at Fort Monroe in Hampton, Va., Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — A sculptor and visual artist, as well as some officials involved with Fort Monroe, will travel through Hampton Roads for a “listening tour.”

The listening tour aims to get public input on the design for the African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe.

The memorial will be located at Fort Monroe on Fenwick Road near the state marker recognizing the first Africans in Virginia.

The tour will visit parts of Washington D.C., Northern Virginia, Richmond, Williamsburg and Hampton.

Brian R. Owens, the sculptor and visual artist designing the African Landing Memorial at Fort Monroe, will be joined by officials from the Fort Monroe Authority, the National Park Service, Fort Monroe Foundation, and the 400 Years of African American History Commission.

“It is important that the public have a voice on a project as significant as this one is to our history,” said Glenn Oder, executive director of the Fort Monroe Authority. “We hope to hear from many different people and gain perspectives from them.

The idea for the memorial sprouted from Project 1619, a nonprofit founded in 1994 to “help preserve the legacy of the first Africans in English speaking North America,” according to a Fort Monroe Authority news release.

Here are the stops on the listening tour:

Feb. 24,Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia: Community Conversation: Northern Virginia Community College, Room 196 of the Bisdorf Building, 5000 Dawes Avenue, Alexandria, Va., 6:30 p.m.

F eb. 25, Richmond, Virginia: Community Conversation: The Black History Museum and Cultural Center, 5:00 p.m. Parking available across from the Museum at Richmond Alternative School

Feb. 26, Williamsburg, Virginia: Community Conversation at the First Baptist Church, 727 Scotland Street 6 p.m. Parking available in church parking lot

Feb. 27, Hampton, Virginia: Community Conversation: Fort Monroe Visitor’s Center, 30 Ingalls Road Fort Monroe 6:00 p.m. Street parking is available



