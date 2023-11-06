HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate was found dead at the Hampton Community Corrections Center.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:30 p.m. a deputy found the woman in her cell during a security check, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Medical personnel from Hampton’s Sheriff’s Office administered life-saving techniques until EMS arrived on the scene.

The investigation into the woman’s death is ongoing and there is no indication of fowl play, according to the sheriff’s office.

