Inmate found dead at Hampton Correctional Facility

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say an inmate at the Hampton Correctional Facility was found dead Sunday afternoon.

In a release sent Sunday, reports say a deputy responded to the incident inside the cell just before 2 p.m. and found the male inmate unresponsive.

Deputies performed life-saving measures until EMS arrived at the facility.

Officials say the preliminary investigations into the incident are currently underway and there are no indications of foul play. It remains under investigation by Hampton Police and the Hampton Sheriff’s Office.

There are no further details at this time.