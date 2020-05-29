Hampton releases information about beaches reopening Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Beaches along the coast of Virginia are allowed to open up starting Friday.

While Virginia Beach has been operating with social distancing restrictions and extra cleaning for a week because it was given permission to reopen by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Now, with all beaches reopening to sunbathing and swimming, other localities are releasing plans and information of their own.

Hampton

Hampton released information Thursday afternoon shortly after Northam announced the state’s beaches could reopen.

According to a city news release, Buckroe, Fort Monroe, Salt Ponds and Grandview will be open for swimming, sunbathing and “playing in the sand” Friday.

The city is also opening two golf courses, the Hamptons and the Woodlands, and the Hampton Tennis Center.

While the facilities and beaches are open, social distancing is still required and they may not operate at full capacity.

There will be limited parking at Buckroe Beach to help limit the number of people there. The lot at the fishing pier will be closed and the overflow grass lots and shuttle bus from Jones Middle School won’t be open.

Fort Monroe will also limit parking at beach areas and grass areas will be closed to parking. There will be lifeguards in the Outlook Beach and coves area. Paradise Club will open its private beach as well.

The city will also have beach ambassadors, like Virginia Beach put in place last week.

Here are some other rules:

No groups of umbrellas or groups of more than 10 people

Groups must be at least 6 feet apart

No group sports

No speakers

No dogs or alcoholic beverages, which are rules already in place

Buckroe Beach and Park won’t have food trucks or concerts. Restrooms will be cleaned more often and sand sweeping will be increased. Shelters and grills are closed.

The Buckroe Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot with the gazebo. There are additional safety measures in place for the market, as well.

The golf courses have some changes as well, including:

Golfers are encouraged to rent one cart per person. Doubles will be allowed. Carts will be sanitized between uses.

There will be no rental of clubs or equipment other than carts.

Tee times will be more spaced out (10 minutes versus 6-7 minutes).

Food and beverages are for sale at the restaurants (pick-up window at the Woodlands; outdoor seating service available at the Hamptons). Players should bring their own water

Norfolk

Also on Thursday, a Norfolk spokeswoman said the city would release its plan for beaches reopening on Friday.

The spokeswoman didn’t elaborate further on what the plan could entail.

This story will be updated as more localities release information.

