In search of summer fun? Check out the Hampton library

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As we slowly emerge from the pandemic, kindergarten through 12th grade finally get to step away from the computer after more than a year of virtual learning for many students.

So, what’s next? Head to the library during summer vacation.

“The children have been looking at monitors and computer screens for the last several months. And, they need a break,” said Director of the Hampton Public Library Valerie Garner.

Garner wants to give you that break at the Hampton Public Library.

“Everything is free,” said Garner, referring to shelves full of books, and stacks of video sources such as DVDs.

“The children have gotten out of the habit of actually feeling, touching a book,” said Gardner.

This librarian wants to cure that “disease” before it becomes a pandemic.

“We have all types of books. You’re interested in animals as a child? Dragons and dinosaurs? We’ve got all of that,” she said.

Teenagers? If you need somewhere to go, Gardner says come to the library.

“We have a section just for teens. And they have materials that are graphic novels,” she said.

And, when you do come to the Hampton Public Library, you don’t have to come inside for a book

or DVD.

“Staff will check them out and they’ll call us and and we’ll bring them out to their car,” she explained.

You can go to any Hampton Public Library branch and just sit in your car and turn on your computer.

No wifi? No problem.

“They can come to any of our parking lots here at the main library, the Willow Oaks branch, Phoebus branch or Northampton branch. They can sit in their car and access wifi.”

Yes, for all of that service at the Hampton Public Library, there’s no charge. Not even for the library card.

“Everything is free,” Garner said.

For more information, visit the Hampton libraries website.