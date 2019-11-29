Iconic Hampton burger joint Smitty’s Better Burger reopens after fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – An iconic burger joint in Hampton is rising from the ashes after being closed for months following a fire earlier this year.

A ribbon cutting, cheers and applause greeted customers and fans in line for the planned reopening of Smitty’s Better Burger restaurant in Hampton Friday morning.

Thanksgiving leftovers could not halt the eager, hungry diners awaiting for the iconic restaurant to reopen after owners closed it in March following a morning fire that nearly destroyed the building.

If you’re planning on going back for those burgers and fries, Smitty’s will be open from Mondays through Saturdays starting at 11 a.m. to 8:50 p.m. and from 11 a.m. to 6:50 p.m. on Sundays. The restaurant is located at 1313 N. King Street in Hampton.

