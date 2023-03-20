HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One Hampton woman is waking up $105,000 richer.

Doris McRae told Virginia Lottery officials she didn’t believe her husband when he told her she had won the top prize for the February 13 Cash 5 drawing. The odds of matching all five numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 749,398.

The Hampton woman selected the numbers on her tickets using her children’s birthdays. So when her husband read off the winning numbers from that drawing, that’s when she realized she really had won.

Doris bought her tickets at the Rennie’s at 2200 West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton. The winning numbers were 3-10-17-26-30.

“I just couldn’t believe it happened to us!” she told Lottery officials. “We were dancing!”

Doris said she has no immediate plans for her winnings except to pay bills.