HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — All lanes of I-64 west at Hampton River Bridge are open following a Saturday morning crash.

Due to crash, all lanes on I-64 west in @cityofhampton at Hampton River Bridge are closed. Detour in place at Settlers Landing. Motorists can expect delays. @VaDOT @VSPPIO @VaTruckingAssn #hrtraffic https://t.co/GOjeWsIFCg pic.twitter.com/tu5RMsEuMq — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) December 23, 2023 @VDOTHR

Just before 11 a.m. Saturday, VDOT Hampton Roads tweeted that all lanes on I-64 west at Hampton River Bridge were closed due to a crash.

We are working to find out more about the crash and if anyone was hurt.