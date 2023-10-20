HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The I-64 East on-ramp to Settlers Landing Rd/ Woodland Rd is scheduled to close each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Sunday, Oct. 22 to Tuesday, Oct. 24.

During the temporary closure, crews will set concrete barriers and restripe the roadway as part of the construction for the Hampton Roads Express Lanes (HREL) Hampton Segment, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

The work is weather and schedule dependent, and is subject to change.

