Hundreds gathered to remember Katherine Johnson

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people joined together to celebrate the life and achievements of Katherine Johnson.

The icon who paved the way for women in STEM across the nation passed away on February 24 at 101 years old.

The Hampton University Convention Center was nearly full as the family opened the viewing and celebration of life to the public.

Those speaking at the ceremony included the Director of NASA Langley Clayton Turner, and the first African-American woman in space, Mae Johnson.

Everyday she was a shining light in love Director NASA Langley Clayton Turner

10 On Your Side’s Marielena Balouris sat down with Johnson in March of last year, and was gifted with Johnson’s best advice.

“Do your best at all times,” said Johnson. “That’s the best you can do.”

Latest News