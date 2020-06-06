Hundreds attend Black Lives Matter 757 peace rally and memorial

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of people came together Friday night at Fort Monroe in Hampton for a peace rally and memorial.

Black Lives Matter 757 hosted the event in remembrance of George Floyd and others lost to police brutality, gun violence and other injustices. They also rallied to bring change moving forward.

People who spoke to 10 On Your Side said this is only the beginning.

A sea of people stood together against racial injustice at the same site where the first enslaved Africans arrived more than 400 years ago.

“It’s unreal. It’s 2020. I feel like we’re back in the 40s where racism and milkshakes were popular,” said Celia Tracy.

The peace rally drew chants and cheers for equality and justice.

“This is not about being angry or trying to lash out,” said a man, who preferred not to share his name. “It’s about preventing other people from having to experience this.”

The crowd called for love instead of hate.

“There’s so many different subjects we need to tackle, but we’re going to start by coming together and unifying,” said Chanell Taylor.

Speakers also called for police reform, supporting the youth and using your vote as your voice.

Aubrey “Japharii” Jones, with Black Lives Matter 757, said it’s empowering to see.

“We’re not just marching to make noise. We’re actually going to the proper channels, the city council, the delegates, senate and taking it all the way to the top,” he said.

