HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to spread destruction in Ukraine and uncertainty throughout the world, residents of other countries are rallying to help those impacted by war.

On Wednesday, Hampton University announced it would offer free room, board and tuition to Ukrainian students, as well as international students studying in Ukraine.

Hampton University President Dr. William R. Harvey said 50-100 students would be invited to continue their education on the HU campus this summer.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals and other civilian areas,” said Harvey. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

The Ukrainian and international students studying in Ukraine will be able to attend classes free in summer 2022, then have the option to stay at HU at regular tuition fees and rates once the summer semester is over.

Harvey in the past has done something similar: In 2019, he reached out to the president of the University of the Bahamas and offered a similar agreement to students there who were affected by Hurricane Dorian.