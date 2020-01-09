HU Marching Force band presented with proclamation from the city

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton University Marching Force received a proclamation of praise during Wednesday night’s City Council meeting.

Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck read and presented the honor, recognizing the band’s service and positive representation of the city stateside and abroad.

The band recently participated in Rome’s New Year’s Day parade. They were the first HBCU to do so.

“We are beyond honored and humbled to be recognized by the City of Hampton as a result of the dedication and hard work of our students. They truly embody the Hampton University values and are reflections of Dr. Harvey’s visionary leadership. We have gone from a band of 78 members to over 200 members in less than two years, and this is no doubt due to the overwhelming support we have received by the Hampton University and Hampton, Virginia communities,” said Dr. Thomas L. Jones, Hampton University Director of Bands, in a news release from the school.

The Marching Force has also been invited to perform in the 2020 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.