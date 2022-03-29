HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Rashida Jones, a Hampton University (HU) alumna and MSNBC president, launched the Rashida Jones Scholarship Fund to give back to her alma mater. On Tuesday, three winners were announced.

The recipients include junior Eryn DeShields, of Odenton, Maryland, senior Jonathan Scott of Apopka, Florida, and senior Lauren Turman of West Chester, Pennsylvania.

The Rashida Jones Scholarship Fund grants scholarships to journalism students annually to help cover tuition costs, according to a Hampton University news release.

“We’re delighted and so pleased to see one of our most-distinguished and successful star alumni give back to her university,” HU President Dr. William Harvey said.

Since her graduation from HU in 2002, Jones has made notable contributions to the journalism world such as becoming a news director, leading a major television news network, and being inducted into the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications Hall of Fame.

With all those accomplishments over the years, one thing is certain: Jones has never forgotten her alma mater.

“I will always have a special place in my heart for Hampton University,” Jones said. “It helped me gain the skills and confidence to dive into the competitive world of journalism and television news. I hope this contribution can help and inspire Eryn, Jonathan, and Lauren as they prepare for their next chapter.”

