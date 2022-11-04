HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is hosting a career fair in Hampton Friday.
The hiring event is set for Friday, Nov. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3400 Victoria Blvd. in Hampton.
HRT officials say they are looking for:
- Bus operator trainees ($19.50/hr)
- Part-time bus ($19.50/hr)
- Mechanics ($24.01/hr)
- Servicers ($20.94/hr)
The company is also offering paid training, a CDL license preparation course, and medical benefits such as vision, dental and more.
