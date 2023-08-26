HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A new lab set to open in Hampton focuses on economic security for families in Hampton Roads.

The Hampton Roads Community Action Program (HRCAP) will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Whole Family Innovation Lab on Thursday Aug. 31.

According to HRCAP, the lab aims to create pathways for the whole family to gain economic empowerment, educational advancements, and health and wellness resources to ensure economic security for the “whole” family.

The program has garnered support from the General Assembly and the Governor’s Administration.

A spokesperson says the lab has seen results in terms of helping families connect to services, workforce training, and coaching.

The ribbon cutting ceremony takes place at 2 p.m. at Hampton Roads Community Action Program, located at 1919 Commerce Drive, Suite 110 in Hampton.