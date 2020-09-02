HRCAP gives out 1,300 T-Mobile cellular tablets to area families in grand opening

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Community Action Program celebrated the grand opening of its new site in Hampton by giving out more than 1,300 tablets to Hampton Roads families.
The grand opening was held Tuesday at 1919 Commerce Drive in Hampton.
The tablets were given to area families enrolled in the organization’s Headstart and other educational programs.
Some of the special invited guests included Hampton Mayor Donnie Tuck, Vice-Mayor James Gray, President of the Peninsula Chamber Robert McKenna, and other notable stakeholders in area education, economic development, and public service.
