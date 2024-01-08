HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in connection to a burglary and an animal cruelty investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3 just after 7 p.m., police dispatch received a call in reference to a burglary at United Auto Repair on the 2500 block of West Pembroke Avenue.

An investigation revealed the suspect entered the business while it was closed through an unsecured door.

Police say the suspect entered an office and shot 1-year-old Rottweiler and then went into a second floor office and shot a 4-year-old Pitbull Terrier inside a kennel. The suspect took off before police arrived.

The Rottweiler died at the scene and the Pitbull Terrier was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black ski mask over his face, black beanie hat with a white logo and black and white sneakers.