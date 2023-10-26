HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is trying to identify suspects wanted in connection to a commercial burglary that occurred on Oct. 21, police said.
Around 2:20 a.m., police were called to an alarm at BK’s Vape, Tobacco, and CBD, located in the 1st block of West Mercury Boulevard.
Officers arrived to see the front door was damaged and, after investigation, determined the suspects used a hammer to break the front glass door, police said. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of vapes and money before fleeing on foot, westbound prior to officers’ arrival.
If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.