HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is trying to identify suspects wanted in connection to a commercial burglary that occurred on Oct. 21, police said.

Around 2:20 a.m., police were called to an alarm at BK’s Vape, Tobacco, and CBD, located in the 1st block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Video surveillance photos. Courtesy: Hampton Police Division

Officers arrived to see the front door was damaged and, after investigation, determined the suspects used a hammer to break the front glass door, police said. The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of vapes and money before fleeing on foot, westbound prior to officers’ arrival.