HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are seeking the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a recent robbery of a person investigation.

Police released pictures Tuesday of the man and his vehicle, a light-colored Volvo.

Investigators want to speak with the man in the picture about the robbery, which police confirm occurred on June 24. Officers received a call around 10:45 p.m. about a person who had been robbed in the 1400 block of West Queen Street. Investigators learned the victim was walking to the elevators at her apartment complex when someone pushed her and stole her purse by force.

Suspect vehicle (Courtesy: Hampton Police)

Person of interest in Hampton robbery investigation. (Courtesy: Hampton Police)

If you recognize the person detectives want to identify, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit your tip online at P3tips.com.