Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations hosting in-person job fair Jan. 22

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — An aerospace company in Hampton is hosting a hiring event with hourly rates starting at $31.

Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations is hosting the in-person job fair on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at One Howmet Drive, Hampton 23661.

Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations produces castings for aerospace engines and industrial gas
turbines.

The event is looking to fill manufacturing positions, including production workers, production team leads,
and production supervisors.

Hourly rates for these positions start between $16.40 and $31.08. The event is open to everyone and pre-registration is not required. Interviews will be conducted on the spot.

