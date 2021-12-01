Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations hosting hiring event Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations is hosting a hiring event with hourly rates starting at $16.40.
Howmet Aerospace’s Hampton location produces castings for aerospace engines and industrial gas
turbines.
The in-person job fair will be looking for manufacturing production positions. It is set for Saturday, Dec. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Howmet Aerospace Hampton Operations which is located at One Hownet Dr.
Hampton Operations is a part of Howmet Engine Systems, a world-class producer of aero engine and industrial gas turbine components, including airfoils, rings, disks and forgings. Hourly rates start between $16.40 and $31.08.
The hiring event is open to the public and pre-registration is not required. Interviews will be conducted on the spot.
For more information, visit click here.
