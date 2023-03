House fire on Phelps Circle in Hampton. (Photo Courtesy: Lynn Cherry for Hampton Fire & Rescue)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Fire and Rescue investigate a house fire that happened on Wednesday morning.

On March 8, just after 10:15 a.m., fire crews responded to the first block of Phelps Circle in reference to a fire.

The resident was not home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.