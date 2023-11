HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Hampton Tuesday morning.

Officials said the fire started just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Joy Drive, not far from Big Bethel Road and Roberta Drive.

Hampton Joy Ride house fire

Firefighters are still on the scene, and no injuries have been reported.

10 On Your Side is still gathering details about the fire.