HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Friday night.

Police said the call for the shooting came in around 10:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Bethel Avenue.

Police arrived and found the injured man.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Police have not released any suspect information or said if anyone’s in custody.

