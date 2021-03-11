Home uninhabitable after fire on Langston Boulvevard in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Fire officials say a home has been deemed uninhabitable after a fire on Langston Boulevard Thursday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the fire around 6:43 p.m. in the 20 block of Langston Boulevard.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames in the house.

The fire was out by 7 p.m.

There were no injuries reported, but the home cannot be lived in.

The resident wasn’t home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

