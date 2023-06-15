HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – After months of consideration, Hampton City Council decided during a June 14 meeting that the historic Hampton Carousel is staying put.

The carousel sits next to the Virginia Air & Space Center on Settlers Landing Road.

It has been closed for a while now, because it’s in need of repairs.

During the council’s last briefing, City Communication Manager Robin McCormick said people were passionate about keeping the carousel at its current location.

“The vast majority of people said it should belong in its current location,” McCormick said. “They cited the triple draw of the Hampton History Museum, air and space, and carousel make it

ideal for school trips and for families.”

There were four options presented earlier this year on potential next steps.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, the Hampton mayor read a statement that council was not taking action on the proposals brought forward by the Downtown Hampton Development Partnership.

The mayor also said funds were set aside for improvements to Carousel Park.