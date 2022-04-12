HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY)– The crime tape is still up seven days after police responded to a town home off Lake Tower Drive. When they arrived they found 23-year-old Joshua Owusu-Koramoah dead.

Police made an arrest in the case two days later down in Orlando, Florida. 33-year-old Ronald Scott was charged with murder and arson.

Court documents say Hampton fire officials found Joshua Owusu-Koramoah with blood coming from around his head and broken glass around his body.

A fire was found in the corner of the dining room. A gas can and DNA evidence, among other items, were collected from the home.

The incident has left Joshua Owusu-Koramoah’s father, Andrews Owusu-Koramoah, heartbroken.

He says his son was an athlete and a scholar but above all else, a man of God.

He highlighted achievements in Joshua Owusu-Koramoah’s life such as an award from the Governor’s School of Science and Technology, a Bill Gates scholarship for minorities in Virginia, and above a 4.0 GPA.

Andrews and Joshua Owusu-Koramoah at a Notre Dame game two years ago. (Photo courtesy: Andrews Owusu-Koramoah)

“He carries a charisma a charming ability to bring people together… some who have no hope. He brings them hope. His words of encouragement based on the word of God. He told me ‘I just want to be in the ministry. I just want to serve God,'” said Andrews Owusu-Koramoah.

Andrews says his son lived with Scott, the man police believe killed him.

He says Joshua Owusu-Koramoah’s mother and Scott’s mother have a close relationship and that’s how the two were connected.

However, he says he wasn’t aware of their living situation until it was too late.

Andrews Owusu-Koramoah says Scott has had multiple run-ins with the law.

10 On Your Side found a criminal complaint in Hampton showing Scott was a fugitive from Florida wanted for attempting to elude police back in February.

“They knew the guy was troubled. He was causing a lot of trouble,” said Andrews Owusu-Koramoah.

Despite the shocking details of his son’s murder, Andrews Owusu-Koramoah wants the community to know his legacy.

“His legacy is to share the love of Christ,” he stated.

Photo taken at Joshua’s basketball game at Bethel High with his Jnr brothr, Jeremiah

A vigil organized by a Christian community was scheduled to be held in Joshua Owusu-Koramoah’s honor Tuesday night at 8 p.m. at William & Mary.

It’s still unclear if Scott has been extradited from Florida to Hampton.