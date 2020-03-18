HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Stopping the spread of the coronavirus by social distancing does not mean we should distance ourselves from helping those in need.
Now more than ever, there are people and families that need help and the NAACP is calling on the community to do just that.
“We are in trying times right now and we are in unchartered waters. We have people that are hurting. So, even though we are in self-quarantine and practice social distancing, we also want to make sure we give back to the community at the same time,” said Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton.
The NAACP team is collecting donations for the Transitions Family Violence Services center which will help victims of domestic violence and those that are in a transitioning point their lives.
“Everyone has been through trying times once or twice in their lifetime and for me, I’ve been there and I want to make sure we give back to people in need,” said Kanoyton. “Some of us are fortunate to have these items in our homes or we can go out and buy them, so we want to give back.”
While we have the time to clean out closets and cabinets, the NAACP will be collecting the following items:
- Pots and pans
- Can openers
- Sheets
- Cleaning supplies
- Tissues and paper towels
- Clothes and hangers
- Dishtowels
- Mops and brooms
- Trashcans
- Toilet brush & cleaner
- Non-perishable and microwavable foods
- Baby formula (sensitive & regular)
Items can be delivered to 240 Chapel Street in Hampton where volunteers will be outside. Prior to drop-off, they ask that you call ahead at 757-722-2261 so they can continue their low to no-touch practices.
Latest News
- Hampton Roads cleaning services working to stop spread of germs in homes
- Help the Hampton NAACP by giving donations to those in need
- Portsmouth fire-rescue discourages family, friends from accompanying patients on ambulance rides
- Newport News Police looking for man in connection with recent credit card crimes
- Police ID 22-year-old man killed in Norfolk Monday