Help the Hampton NAACP by giving donations to those in need

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Stopping the spread of the coronavirus by social distancing does not mean we should distance ourselves from helping those in need.

Now more than ever, there are people and families that need help and the NAACP is calling on the community to do just that.

“We are in trying times right now and we are in unchartered waters. We have people that are hurting. So, even though we are in self-quarantine and practice social distancing, we also want to make sure we give back to the community at the same time,” said Hampton NAACP President Gaylene Kanoyton.

The NAACP team is collecting donations for the Transitions Family Violence Services center which will help victims of domestic violence and those that are in a transitioning point their lives.

“Everyone has been through trying times once or twice in their lifetime and for me, I’ve been there and I want to make sure we give back to people in need,” said Kanoyton. “Some of us are fortunate to have these items in our homes or we can go out and buy them, so we want to give back.”

While we have the time to clean out closets and cabinets, the NAACP will be collecting the following items:

Pots and pans

Can openers

Sheets

Cleaning supplies

Tissues and paper towels

Clothes and hangers

Dishtowels

Mops and brooms

Trashcans

Toilet brush & cleaner

Non-perishable and microwavable foods

Baby formula (sensitive & regular)

Items can be delivered to 240 Chapel Street in Hampton where volunteers will be outside. Prior to drop-off, they ask that you call ahead at 757-722-2261 so they can continue their low to no-touch practices.

