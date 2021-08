The missing piggy at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — This little piggy didn’t stay home, and apparently wanted to do some shopping.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter says it found a “hefty hippo” at the Willow Oaks Shopping Center, and shared a Facebook post on Tuesday to try to locate the owner.

“PRAS would realllllly like to send this oinker back home with the family they belong to,” the post says.

The owner is asked to call 757-933-8919 or email pras-reunite@nnva.gov.