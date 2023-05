HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton and Peninsula Health District is notifying the public about a raccoon that bit a dog Wednesday.

The incident happened near Houston Avenue around 3 p.m.

The raccoon involved in the attack has not been caught. If you see a raccoon in this area that appears sick, is acting aggressively or is showing other abnormal behavior, please contact Hampton Dispatch at 757-727-6111.