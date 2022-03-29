HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Community members are trying to raise funds for a dog that was found burned with acid in Hampton.

According to the Animal Aid Society, the dog who’s been named Finian was found wandering the streets on March 16. He was suffering injuries to his leg and his head, face, eyes and mouth were burned with acid.

Residents who found the dog were able to rush him to the Center of Veterinary Expertise facility in Suffolk. Finian was later transported to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, and then finally to the Animal Aid Society.

Officials from AAS say Finian can’t see and cries when he’s left alone.

“This sweet boy, after everything he’s been through, just wants to be with people. He just wants love.”

The facility says they are committed to helping Finian get better, however, his care will be costly.

The dog is scheduled to see an eye specialist soon to find out if there is anything that can be done to correct the damage to his eyes. In addition, Finian has a surgical consult set up for his back leg.



The Animal Aid Society has set up a donation link for residents able to help Finian in his recovery.

Officials say Finian will not be available for adoption until his medical issues have been resolved.

The cause of his burns is still under investigation

Finian, March 29, 2022 (Courtesy – Teresa Hetterick)

