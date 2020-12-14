Harvey to retire after more than 4 decades as Hampton University president

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — After more than four decades at the helm of Hampton University, President William R. Harvey has announced his plans to retire.

Harvey says he will stick around a little while longer though, with June 2022 set as his retirement date.

The Alabama native took over as HU president 43 years ago in 1978, as the institution was “slowly losing ground.” He later said it was the best professional decision he ever made.

“Other institutions, including majority institutions and more financially stable institutions, had offered him presidencies, but he decided to accept the position at Hampton. He chose Hampton because he wanted to be in a place where he could offer the greatest service

and make a difference,” the university said in a press release.

In his tenure, Harvey helped grow Hampton into a nationally-recognized university, creating 92 new academic degrees, increasing the endowment from $29 million to over $300 million and establishing the largest free-standing proton beam cancer center in the world. More than 36,000 students have graduated under Harvey, the university said.

