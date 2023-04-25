HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton’s National Institute of Aerospace says they are laying off more that 100 its employees at the end of next month.

The company confirmed with 10 On Your Side’s Brett Hall that the company will be laying off 125 positions.

The non-profit research, graduate education, and outreach institute was created in 2002 by NASA’s Langley Research Center.

When asked about why the company has decided to reduce its workforce, a spokesperson told 10 On Your Side “No comment.”

The layoffs will take effect on May 31.