HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A highly favored attraction is reopening soon in town.

It’s not an April Fools’ joke: Hampton’s historic carousel opens on April 1.

The ride’s regular schedule will resume Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. after its initial opening on Friday.

This classic wooden ride goes all the way back to old Buckroe Beach Amusement Park. There are only 200 similar to it that still operate in the United States.

Tickets are only $1 and can be purchased at the Hampton History Museum or on-site at 602 Settlers Landing Road (near the Virginia Air & Space Science Center).