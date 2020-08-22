Hampton’s debris pile from Isaias weighs 5,750 tons

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Storm cleanup after Tropical Storm Isaias has been ongoing since Aug. 4 in Hampton.

The city reports the storm’s 59 mph winds left plenty of debris in its wake: 5,750 tons of waste, which takes up 23,000 cubic yards, to be precise.

Hampton Public Works crews have worked 12-hour days without days off since Aug. 4, the city said.

The storm knocked out power and trees throughout southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. It also dropped numerous tornadoes, one of which in Bertie County left two people dead.

