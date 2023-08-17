HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton is closing more areas of Air Power Park for a month to complete the final phase of construction at the free facility off W. Mercury Blvd.

The area where the planes were has been closed, but this next phase starting Friday, August 18 will closed the WaterWalk entrance at Air Power Park as well as the parking lot and the Power Park building

You’ll still be able to access the WaterWalk at other areas of the trial, the city says.

During the final phase of construction, grading will be completed and turf will be installed, and the access road will be repaved. They’ll also install a dock, pier and bulkhead cap, as well as east side swale.

The 15-acre park, which features several jets, missies and rockets from the 1950s and 1960s, will then reopen daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.