HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Community members in Hampton are hosting an upcoming forum t raise awareness regarding human trafficking.

Members of the Hampton Youth Commission will hold the forum on Monday evening to address the problem of human trafficking.



The forum, co-presented with the Community Participation Committee, is open to all community members, but it is specifically geared toward students and their families.



The forum will be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center from 6-7:30 p.m. The convention center is located at 1610 Coliseum Drive, across the street from the Hampton Coliseum.



There is no admission charge.